Head to Head Analysis: Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Richardson Electronics and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Richardson Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics 9.06% 13.72% 10.37% Leonardo DRS 5.29% 3.76% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Leonardo DRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $224.62 million 1.34 $17.93 million $1.55 13.95 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.29 $25.07 million $0.12 104.01

Leonardo DRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Richardson Electronics. Richardson Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Richardson Electronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, all-in-one computers, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; MRI coils, cold heads, and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; pre-owned CT systems; and additional replacement solutions, as well as offers CT service training. It serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company's products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.