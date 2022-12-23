HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Surgalign Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.78. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $32.40.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 73.11% and a negative return on equity of 343.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Surgalign
Surgalign Company Profile
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgalign (SRGA)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.