HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surgalign Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.78. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 73.11% and a negative return on equity of 343.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

Surgalign Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Further Reading

