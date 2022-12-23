Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

