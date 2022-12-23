Harvest Finance Price Down 11.2% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and $750,643.71 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $30.10 or 0.00179188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

