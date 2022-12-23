Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

