Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 210,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

