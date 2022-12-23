Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.97. 31,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

