GYEN Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $40.30 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.30 million and approximately $918,112.41 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

