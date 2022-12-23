GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,840.61

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $371.71 million and $1,840.61 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00026677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004770 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007621 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

