Guild of Guardians Trading Down 2.6% This Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $19.01 million and $310,823.27 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

