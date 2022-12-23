Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 3.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. 2,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,793,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

