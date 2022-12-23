Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
GNTY stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $416.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 21,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,742.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,683. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
