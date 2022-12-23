Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

GNTY stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $416.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 21,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,742.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,683. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

