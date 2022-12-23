Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Trading 2% Higher

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.80. 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.