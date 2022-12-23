Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.38

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.38 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 149.70 ($1.82). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.84), with a volume of 2,264,470 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 422.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.36.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

