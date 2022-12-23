Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 7.5%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 410,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,041,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,705 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after buying an additional 6,086,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after buying an additional 145,174 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

