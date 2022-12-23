Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 7.5%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 410,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,041,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
