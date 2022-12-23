Goldfinch 24 Hour Volume Reaches $133,630.00 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $17.31 million and $133,630.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,014,356 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

