Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.33. 3,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,236. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

