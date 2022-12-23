Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $33.70. Global Partners shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 338,088 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Partners by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Global Partners by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global Partners by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

