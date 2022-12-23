Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60,000 shares.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

