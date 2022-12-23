Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,887. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

