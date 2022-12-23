Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.65.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 17,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,918. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $357.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

