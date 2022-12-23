FY2023 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE WGO opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.56. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after purchasing an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

