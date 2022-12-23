FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Cut by B. Riley (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.86.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.0 %

About Lithium Americas

LAC stock opened at C$27.84 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$24.65 and a twelve month high of C$50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -35.20.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.