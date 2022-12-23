FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

AVNT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 107,307 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avient by 280.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

