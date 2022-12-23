FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.15.

Keyera Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:KEY opened at C$28.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.39.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.58%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

