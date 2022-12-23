FY2022 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Raised by Analyst

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.15.

BCE stock opened at C$59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.67. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.64%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

