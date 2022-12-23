FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.55. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.62 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

AMGN stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.98. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

