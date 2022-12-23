FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.54.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

