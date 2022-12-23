FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ProKidney Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PROK)

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ProKidney in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProKidney’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ProKidney’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,020,000.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

