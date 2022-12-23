FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Mountain Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $73,046,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,371,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,280,000 after buying an additional 98,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 830,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 224,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.98%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

