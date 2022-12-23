FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.27. 5,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000.

