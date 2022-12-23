Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $1.42 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

