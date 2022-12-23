Frontier (FRONT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

