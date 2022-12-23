freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRTAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised freenet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of freenet stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

