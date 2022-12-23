Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $34.79

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.79, but opened at $34.01. Forrester Research shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $659.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

