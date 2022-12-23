FlatQube Trading Down 24% This Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00008050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $3,438.99 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.35186536 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,035.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

