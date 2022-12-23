FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $4,060.16 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00008033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $862.28 or 0.05118379 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.22 or 0.29603469 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.35186536 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,035.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

