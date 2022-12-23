First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Wealthpoint LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 5.2% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,654,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 443,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.