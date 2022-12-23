First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 592,227 shares.The stock last traded at $120.79 and had previously closed at $122.11.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

