Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.83 and traded as low as C$10.51. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 93,577 shares trading hands.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.83. The stock has a market cap of C$370.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

