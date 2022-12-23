Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,710. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

