Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 54,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

