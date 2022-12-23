Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,206. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $115.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

