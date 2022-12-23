Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up about 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.95. 57,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

