Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,784. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

