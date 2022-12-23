Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,069 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,913. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.