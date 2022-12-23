Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 24,438 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,431,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after buying an additional 3,661,556 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,673,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,494. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

