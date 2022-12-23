Financial Contrast: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) versus Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Diamond Wellness alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.02 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.65 -$241.08 million ($5.83) -0.39

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diamond Wellness and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 6 6 2 0 1.71

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 130.64%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Diamond Wellness.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -621.80% -30.28% -17.73%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Diamond Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Rating)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.