Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares changing hands.
Fc Global Realty Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
