Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $127.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

